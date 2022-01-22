Prom Dress Palooza exchange and giveaway closing soon

by Will Wixey

Credit: CDA Schools Facebook

COEUR D’ALENE, Id. — If you live in North Idaho and have a prom dress you need to get rid of, or are looking for a new one, your opportunity is running out.

The Coeur Community Closet is hosting Prom Dress Palooza, a free dress giveaway and exchange running until 2 p.m. Saturday. Head down to Coeur d’Alene High School’s front gym entrance fast, as their doors are closing soon.

They have a large inventory of short cocktail and long formal prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry, all available for small donations. They suggest a 5$ minimum per dress. Available dresses range from XS to XXL, or sizes 0 to 20, so do not hesitate if you think they might not have your size.

They also encourage students to donate their clean homecoming or prom dresses in exchange for a donation.

For questions about the event, contact Paula Lyon at 208-819-1266.

