Prolific Spokane drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Todd Bridges, 38, was identified as a large-scale drug distributor, according to court documents. In June 2020, Spokane Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a controlled buy from him. They ran a search warrant of a hotel room Bridges was staying at—he was not in the room, but they found a large amount of fentanyl-laced pills.

Two weeks later, Bridges was pulled over by law enforcement in a traffic stop. He sped off and tried to escape police before finally being caught and arrested.

Police recovered a large amount of meth, heroin and fentanyl, which Bridges said he had been distributing for around a year following his release from a ten-year prison sentence, and while he was still under supervision from the Department of Corrections.

Bridges told police he was selling around $20,000 worth of drugs per day, and was supplying roughly 50 customers.

“The distribution and sale of illegal narcotics wreaks havoc upon our community. People are hurt. Fortunately, another repeated large scale prolific drug trafficker has now been taken off our streets and will be behind bars for the next fifteen years,” said U.S. Attorney William Hyslop. “The combined investigative efforts of the DEA, ATF, and the Spokane Police Department, the prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Court’s sentence made this occur. As a community, we have to remain vigilant in this battle against illegal drugs and against those who will prey upon our residents. Drug trafficking in Spokane cannot be tolerated.”

Bridges will remain under court supervision for another five years when his 15-year sentence is up.

