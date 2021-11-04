Project Beauty Share selling beauty, hygiene products in pop-up sale this weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Project Beauty Share’s Pop Up Sale will be a 2-day event at the non-profit’s warehouse this Friday and Saturday.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Project Beauty Share’s mission to serve women and their families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty.

Project Beauty Share is always accepting donations of beauty and hygiene products, but when the organization receives an abundance of new product – more than can be shared with partnering agencies – they offer it to community supporters at greatly reduced prices.

The sale will be this Friday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2718 E. Sprague Ave.

Masks are required and social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place.

Stop on by and shop some great deals while supporting Project Beauty Share.

If you can’t make it to the sale, see the Project Beauty Share website to donate!

