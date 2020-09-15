Project Beauty Share, Mayor Woodward deliver hygiene items to Safer Air Center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles





























SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s temporary Safer Air Center got a big assist this afternoon from Project Beauty Share.

The nonprofit organization brought in boxes of personal hygiene items for people staying there as a way to get out of the smoke.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward helped Project Beauty Share distribute the items.

The Safer Air Center opened Sunday morning as Spokane’s air quality worsened. It will stay open as long as the air quality index is higher than 250—in the ‘very unhealthy’ to ‘hazardous’ range.

“These are our neighbors,” said Julie Farley, founder of Project Beauty Share. “These are part of our community that are suffering right now and I am so thankful that Project Beauty Share is here to help them out so we can show that we’re all in this together.”

The Safer Air Center is located inside the Spokane Convention Center downtown.

RELATED: People in need seek shelter in City of Spokane’s new temporary ‘safer air center’

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.