Project Beauty Share collects 181 boxes of toiletries for families displaced by wildfires

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Project Beauty Share

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been less than a week since Project Beauty Share asked for donations of toiletries to give to families displaced by Washington’s wildfires.

On Monday, 181 boxes of shampoo, conditioner, razors and other products showed up to PBS’ warehouse. The organization said it received several monetary donations, as well.

All of the donated items will go directly to families who have been forced out of their homes or who have lost their homes to area wildfires.

Preparing another delivery of hygiene items to the Omak area!.Huge thank you to everyone who has donated items and/or… Posted by Project Beauty Share on Monday, September 14, 2020

If you would still like to donate, you can drop off items at the warehouse, located at 2718 E. Sprague Ave, or order items online through PSB’s Amazon wish list.

PBS is an organization than provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homeless and poverty. Learn more here.

RELATED: Project Beauty Share collecting toiletries for families displaced by wildfires

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.