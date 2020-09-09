Project Beauty Share collecting toiletries for families displaced by wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. — Project Beauty Share is asking for donations of toiletries to give to families displaced by wildfires across Washington state and surrounding areas.

Thousands of families have been forced out of their homes, or have lost their homes, as hundreds of thousands of acres burn.

If you are able to donate, the following items are needed:

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Bar soap and body wash

Deodorant

Razors

Items can be dropped off at Project Beauty Share’s warehouse, located at 2718 E. Sprague Ave, or can be donated through the Amazon wishlist.

Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homeless and poverty. Learn more here.

