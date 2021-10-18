‘Professional Bull Riders’ returns to the Spokane Arena

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Professional Bull Riders have announced their new 2022 schedule! Fans of the world’s premiere bull riding organization can expect to catch the action in the Spokane Arena this January 22.

In just 19 weeks, PBR expects to host 50 events on their top two tours. These tours– the Unleash the Beast and Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour– feature the top 35 bull riders in the world.

PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour began in 2014 and is bull riding’s fastest-growing tour. They host more than 500 bull riders who compete in over 200 events annually.

After crowning a 2021 world champion for the final time this November in Las Vegas, the PBR says to expect groundbreaking changes to its program this 2022 season.

The tour kicks off in Indianapolis on New Years Day.

