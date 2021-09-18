Principal of southwest Idaho charter school dies due to COVID-19

by Associated Press

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — The principal at a southwestern Idaho public charter school has died due to COVID-19, the school’s board said.

The school board at Heritage Community Charter School in Caldwell announced the death of Javier Castaneda in a letter to parents.

The school’s website links to a GoFundMe page created Friday that said Castaneda died unexpectedly Wednesday as a result of becoming ill with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and seven children.

The school board in the letter first reported by KTVB-TV said the school will provide counseling resources and other support for children at the school.

The school has some restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The school made facemasks optional.

The school on its website said it focuses on a classical liberal arts education and uses a dual Spanish language immersion program to provide a strong foreign language emphasis.

