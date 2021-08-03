Primary Election: Here’s where to drop off your ballot today
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Have you turned in your ballot for the Primary Election?
On Tuesday, voters in Spokane County have their last chance to decide which local candidates should advance to the November 2 General Election. On the ballot are city council races in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and Rockford. School board races in Spokane, Central Valley, Cheney and East Valley are also on the ballot.
As of Tuesday morning, Spokane County Elections had received the ballots of less than 18 percent of the county’s registered voters.
If you have not submitted your ballot, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, or you have until 8 p.m. to place it in one of 23 drop box locations scattered around the county.
Drop box locations include:
Public libraries:
- Spokane Valley Library
- Argonne Library
- East Side Library
- Hillyard Library
- Indian Trail Library
- Moran Prairie Library
- North Spokane Library
- Shadle Aquatic Center
- South Hill Library
- Airway Heights Library
- Cheney Library
- Deer Park Library
- Fairfield Library
- Liberty Lake Library
- Medical Lake Library
- Otis Orchards Library
Other:
- Elections Office – Spokane
- Spokane County Courthouse – Spokane
- STA Plaza – Spokane
- CenterPlace Event Center – Spokane Valley
Ballot drop boxes all close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Spokane County Elections, a postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.
Primary Election results can be found here.
