Primary Election: Here’s where to drop off your ballot today

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Have you turned in your ballot for the Primary Election?

On Tuesday, voters in Spokane County have their last chance to decide which local candidates should advance to the November 2 General Election. On the ballot are city council races in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and Rockford. School board races in Spokane, Central Valley, Cheney and East Valley are also on the ballot.

As of Tuesday morning, Spokane County Elections had received the ballots of less than 18 percent of the county’s registered voters.

If you have not submitted your ballot, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, or you have until 8 p.m. to place it in one of 23 drop box locations scattered around the county.

Drop box locations include:

Public libraries:

Spokane Valley Library

Argonne Library

East Side Library

Hillyard Library

Indian Trail Library

Moran Prairie Library

North Spokane Library

Shadle Aquatic Center

South Hill Library

Airway Heights Library

Cheney Library

Deer Park Library

Fairfield Library

Liberty Lake Library

Medical Lake Library

Otis Orchards Library

Other:

Elections Office – Spokane

Spokane County Courthouse – Spokane

STA Plaza – Spokane

CenterPlace Event Center – Spokane Valley

Ballot drop boxes all close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Spokane County Elections, a postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.

Primary Election results can be found here.

