Priest River man gets 15 to life for child molestation

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Bonner County Sheriff's Office

BONNER CO., Idaho — A Priest River man was given 15 years to life in prison for molesting two young girls.

William Scott Wegner was convicted of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl and molesting a 5-year-old girl.

He was sentenced on Tuesday in Bonner County.

Authorities said Wegner’s girlfriend, Sheenagh Elizabeth Adams, allowed him to impregnate the child, who was in her care, and helped him evade authorities.

Adams faced child injury and harboring charges related to the case. The Bonner County Bee reported that she entered an Alford plea in May and was ordered to 11 years in prison.

RELATED: Priest River man accused of raping, impregnating 14-year-old now at large

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.