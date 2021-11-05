Pride Schools: Student accused of posting social media threat will not be in class Friday

Richard Drew FILE:Youtube, Tiktok, SnapChat

SPOKANE, Wash– Pride Schools warned parents Thursday night about a threat made on social media.

Pride Schools said the student who made the threat included a photo of themselves.

“We take these types of matters seriously and have contacted local authorities as well as the parent of the student who posted the Snapchat,” Pride said in its email.

The school went on to say the student accused of making the threat does not have access to weapons. That student will also not be in class Friday, Pride Schools said.

It will be safe for other students to be back in class in the morning.

This is a developing story.

