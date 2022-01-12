Preventing a tragedy: Making sure your home is fire-safe

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — A space heater sparked one of New York City’s deadliest fires in the past 30 years.

Last year, Spokane fires took six lives, which is more than ever reported before. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explained that could’ve been prevented.

“There is no reason in 2022 that anybody dies from a residential fire,” he said. “It’s completely predictable. Those fires and they’re completely preventable. We need to do more.”

This year the fire department adding more resources to tackle buildings that are at a higher risk for fires. The goal is to work with property owners to bring those buildings up to safety code.

“If we had sprinkler systems that are coordinated and integrated fire alarm, smoke alarm system, we would wipe out the conversations, we’re having now about fire fatalities,” Schaeffer said.

According to Schaeffer, buildings in Washington are only up to the safety codes of the year they’re constructed. When they’re renovated, they have to comply with 51 percent of current codes.

Terri Anderson with the Tenant’s Union of Washington state explained there aren’t that many protections for a tenant either.

“In the residential landlord-tenant act, tenants can request repairs if the building is too cold,” Anderson If the building is too cold they can request that the heat be turned up, but that doesn’t happen.”

The other option is for the tenant to let the city of Spokane know, or hire an attorney.

Chief Schaeffer says there are proactive steps people can take for their safety

If you’re using a space heater, plug it in directly to the outlet and not through an extension cord.

Make sure that the space heater is at least three feet away from anything else.

Space heaters and chimney fires should never be left unattended.

Make sure your smoke alarm works.

