President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

