‘Dems want to shut your churches down’: President Trump uses viral video of Moscow church service to encourage voters

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Moscow Report

MOSCOW, Idaho — President Trump urged Americans to “vote now” on Twitter Wednesday morning, using a viral video of a local church service as evidence that the opposing side wants to “shut your churches down, permanently.”

Attached to the tweet was a video of the church service event outside Moscow City Hall that involved nearly 200 people in late September. Moscow Police arrested three people and cited five at the event.

RELATED: ‘Everyone is believing a massive lie”; Moscow church organizers gathering of almost 200, three people arrested

DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW! https://t.co/dqvqz6b1WD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Chief Fry told 4 News Now, knowing that Christ Church was planning on gathering at outside city hall, Moscow Police sent officers to the location before the psalm sing and painted around 150 social distancing markings on the ground.

In early July, the City of Moscow put a face mask/covering and social distancing requirement in place to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19. Since then, police officers haven’t issued any tickets. Instead, officers have provided education.

LOCAL RESPONSE: Governor Brad Little responds to religious groups regarding mask mandates and spiritual needs

READ: City of Moscow warns of threats, anti-mask protests and possible violence

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.