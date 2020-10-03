President Trump doing ‘very well’ at Walter Reed, Dr. Conley says

President Trump is doing “very well” and resting comfortably as of Friday night, according to a release from White House Doctor Sean Conley.

The President confirmed that claim in a tweet, saying, “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

The President took his first dose of Remdesivir on Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the White House says he will remain hospitalized for “the next few days.”

As of Friday evening, Dr. Conley says the President is not requiring any supplemental oxygen.

