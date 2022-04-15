President Biden to visit Seattle next week to discuss inflation, clean energy: White House

by KOMO News

Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022. Biden plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve's vice chairman of supervision. The selection of Barr comes after Biden's first choice for the Fed post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her nomination a month ago

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will travel to Seattle next week to focus attention on his efforts to tame inflation and bolster support for clean energy, part of the president’s plan to tackle climate change.

Biden is expected to be in Seattle on Earth Day next Friday although his itinerary for the trip was not immediately disclosed, according to the White House.

The president is slated to travel first to Portland to tout the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated billions of dollars to local communities to fund needed capital improvement projects.

The White House did not immediately disclose details of his Thursday trip to Portland or who he planned to meet with.

