President Biden to visit Idaho on Monday

by Erin Robinson

Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden will visit Idaho on Monday as part of a three-state trip to the West.

The president will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise before traveling to Sacramento, California to survey wildfire damage.

Idaho is just one of several western states severely impacted by dry conditions and damaging wildfires this year.

Biden will then go on to participate in an event with California Governor Gavin Newsom before traveling to Denver, Colorado for a Build Back Better event.

