President Biden approves disaster relief for Malden, Pine City

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has approved Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s federal disaster declaration request for Malden and Pine City.

The declaration allows FEMA to provide disaster relief to victims of a massive Labor Day wildfire that destroyed most of those communities. Included in the declaration is all of Whitman County and other counties in eastern Washington that were impacted by wildfires in September 2020.

In response to the approval, Gov. Inslee stated,“While it has been a long wait, I’m pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington. This financial assistance will help rebuilding public infrastructure that suffered damage – things like power lines, roadways, fencing around public areas and water and sewage systems.

According to Inslee, the state is still waiting on approval for its application for individual assistance in Whitman County, “which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires.” However, Inlsee said approval for FEMA aid by the White House will “help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery.”

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement in response:

“I visited Malden and Pine City days after the fire, and the devastation took my breath away. The biggest fear I heard when I visited was that after the speeches were over and the news cameras were gone, politicians would forget about Malden. I have worked tirelessly since that visit to make sure that didn’t happen and to push to get these communities the relief they so desperately need. Individuals, families, and businesses in Malden and Pine City are still piecing their lives back together months later. This support is long overdue and I applaud the Biden administration for taking action to approve Governor Inslee’s Disaster Declaration Request. I will continue leading the effort to ensure federal resources reach these communities without delay.”

Requests for a disaster declaration were repeatedly sent to the Trump Administration. All went unanswered.

