Prepare for a soggy shopping day ahead and a glimmer of sunshine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy Thanksgiving! By now you’re probably on your second serving or your third nap. If you’re getting ready to do some Black Friday shopping, grab an umbrella and a coat.

We have some rain on the way with a chilly night ahead. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Rain will stick around overnight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures on Black Friday will hover in the mid to low 40s. As you’re getting your shopping done, you could see a glimmer of sunshine in the afternoon. However, it won’t last long.

More clouds will roll in as well as some patchy fog. If you’re still out shopping on Friday night, be careful on the roads. Over the mountain passes, expect some soggy weather. Give yourself plenty of time to get home if you’re in a rush.

We have a slight warm-up on the way. Temperatures will start to rise into the low to mid 50s by this weekend.