Prepare for a chilly Tuesday morning, and then shed your coat and grab your shades -Kris

The gusty winds will continue to die down this evening, and the skies are clearing. That’s going to allow our temperatures to crash tonight. We will bottom out in the lower to mid 20s around the region by Tuesday morning. After a wintry start, it will feel more like spring in the afternoon. With a lot of sunshine, but a northerly flow, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday. That’s just a little below average.

A warming trend kicks off Wednesday under a building ridge of high pressure. A weak disturbance on Thursday will pick up our winds a bit and bring a few mountain showers to area. As of today, it looks like Easter Weekend will be dry with seasonal temperatures. However, it is spring in the Inland Northwest, so check back before you solidify your outdoor plans.