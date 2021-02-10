Preliminary results: Mead SD replacement levy leading with ‘yes’ votes by narrow margin

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEAD, Wash. — Preliminary results show those in favor of a replacement levy for Mead schools leading by a narrow margin of less than 1,000 votes, leaving the race too close to call on Tuesday night.

A first wave of results shows roughly 52% of voters are in favor of the levy, surpassing ‘no’ votes by a mere 670.

The Mead School District failed to pass a supplemental levy in the fall of 2019. At the time, parents and the community told Superintendent Shawn Woodward the $2.50 per $1,000 assessed value was too much. This time around, they lowered it by 50 cents.

The levy would go to funding extracurricular activities and more class courses, such as music and advanced placement classes.

