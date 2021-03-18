Pregnant women, essential workers now eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 vaccines are slowly helping us get past this year in the bubble, and tonight, more people in Washington are now eligible to get the vaccine.

The state moved onto the next phase today, adding another 740,000 people to the vaccine line.

More than 65% of people older than 65 in Washington are now vaccinated — that’s why the state is ready to get more people in line.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now





That includes any pregnant or disabled person older than 16, and then essential employees who work in tight spaces for several hours. Appointments are still somewhat difficult to find, but that’s changing by the day.

“Appointments are being made available by all providers,” said Spokane Regional Health District interim health officer Dr. Frank Velazquez.

Starting today, essential workers are eligible for the vaccine. The list is lengthy but includes employees in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, prisons and food banks — among other jobs.

Additionally, anyone 16 and older who is pregnant or disabled can also now get a shot. But, there’s some confusion about what qualifies as a disability.

That’s anyone with a developmental disability, intellectual disability, or people who are hard of hearing, or blind. It also includes people with high-risk conditions for COVID-19 like cancer, kidney disease or a heart condition.

If you qualify now, you should call your provider for an appointment.

“I do know providers are aware today is the day, and I think they’re looking forward to it, and it all depends on supply,” said Velazquez. “If supply is available then we are ready to go.”

The Health District tells us the region’s biggest providers can give about 1,000 shots per day if the supply is there. And that is increasing — 345,000 doses are coming to Washington for each of the next three weeks.

If you need proof of how well these vaccines are working, consider this — cases are down 16% in the last two weeks across Spokane, but more importantly, COVID-19 deaths are down by 80%.

The state is still vaccinating people from previous phases and is hoping to hit the next phase by April 12th.

RELATED: Washington state extends COVID-19 vaccination eligibility