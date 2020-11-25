Pre-Thanksgiving showers: rain/snow mix tonight and Wednesday

A mix of rain and snow is on the way tonight, but we will be drying out and staying dry just in time for Thanksgiving. The wet weather will get started later tonight in the Inland Northwest. I don’t think you’ll have anything to shovel in the morning, however, 5-7″ of snow is possible in the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho. Also, if you are traveling over the passes tonight or Wednesday, expect to run into some snow on the roads. Most of the wet weather will be over by Wednesday morning, however, there’s a chance of a few scattered rain or snow showers Wednesday late afternoon.

High pressure will move in just in time for the holiday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, dry conditions, and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Thanksgiving Day. In the valleys, the dry, mild weather will continue through the weekend. There’s still a chance of some hit or miss flurries over the mountains. The only hazard for travelers will be areas of fog and freezing fog in the mornings. There’s a slight chance of light snow on Monday, with cooler weather ahead next week.