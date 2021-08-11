Pre-nursing major wins free year of tuition to EWU through vaccine incentive program

by Erin Robinson

Credit: EWU

CHENEY, Wash. — A pre-nursing major at Eastern Washington University will not have to pay for school this year, all because she got a COVID-19 vaccine.

Erin Conroy, a junior from West Seattle, won a full-year tuition waiver as part of the EagsVaxUp incentive program.

Her waiver is valued at almost $6,900, the cost of three full quarters during the upcoming academic year.

Conroy was among several students who won prizes through the incentive program. Other students have won $1,000 scholarships and more prizes are available through the end of the year.

Additional drawings, which are also open to faculty and staff, will continue into December. Those prizes include parking passes, EWU Athletics gear, theater production tickets and an iPad Pro.

At first, EWU was not going to require students to get vaccinated to attend school, but the university changed course in June.

Students and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID by the fall, though there will be religious and medical exemptions.

