Practicing fire safety; organizing a emergency escape plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s National Fire Prevention Week. With so many families working and learning from home, it increases our opportunity for an accidental fire incident. So many parents are juggling working remotely while their kids are getting their education from home. This can easily distract parents when they’re cooking or boiling water.
Here are some fire safety tips for families
- Don’t take your eyes off your cooking
- Keep a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet, or one meter
- Try not to multi-task, focus on the stove or oven that you’re using to cook
- Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children
Portable heater safety:
- Always plug a portable heater directly into a wall outlet, never a power strip
- Place portable heater on a solid surface
- Purchase a heater with a timer
Create an emergency fire escape plan
- Draw out your home’s floor plan for all floors
- Mark in all rooms: bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, kitchen, etc.
- Note each exit point for each room: side door, window, front door, etc.
- Create a route you’ll take in case of emergency, then create several alternate routes in case you can’t take that one in case of emergency
- Designate a “meeting place” in case you and your family get separated (mailbox, tree, shrubs)
If you live in a home with multiple levels, consider purchasing a home escape ladder
- Keep it by your window
- Know how to use it
- You can find them at any hardware store
- If you purchase it online, know the proper length and size needed for your home
