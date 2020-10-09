Practicing fire safety; organizing a emergency escape plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s National Fire Prevention Week. With so many families working and learning from home, it increases our opportunity for an accidental fire incident. So many parents are juggling working remotely while their kids are getting their education from home. This can easily distract parents when they’re cooking or boiling water.

Here are some fire safety tips for families

Don’t take your eyes off your cooking

Keep a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet, or one meter

Try not to multi-task, focus on the stove or oven that you’re using to cook

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children

Portable heater safety:

Always plug a portable heater directly into a wall outlet, never a power strip

Place portable heater on a solid surface

Purchase a heater with a timer

Create an emergency fire escape plan

Draw out your home’s floor plan for all floors

Mark in all rooms: bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, kitchen, etc.

Note each exit point for each room: side door, window, front door, etc.

Create a route you’ll take in case of emergency, then create several alternate routes in case you can’t take that one in case of emergency

Designate a “meeting place” in case you and your family get separated (mailbox, tree, shrubs)

If you live in a home with multiple levels, consider purchasing a home escape ladder

Keep it by your window

Know how to use it

You can find them at any hardware store

If you purchase it online, know the proper length and size needed for your home

