Power temporarily cut off in Peaceful Valley for scheduled tree removal

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 100 people in Spokane’s Peaceful Valley are without power on Saturday as city crews work to remove trees in the area.

The temporary outage is affecting roughly 116 people, and will last until 4 p.m.

The City of Spokane tweeted a map of those living in the affected area, saying the removal is for trees in danger of falling.

Additionally, crews have closed Clark Ave from Elm St to Main Ave and Clark while a geotechnical engineering team checks on the stability of the area’s hillside.

UPDATE: Some 116 properties in Peaceful Valley will be affected by a power outage tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate the removal of trees that are in danger of falling at this location. The impacted area is outlined below. #SpokaneStreets https://t.co/wsek2ICe3d pic.twitter.com/SgB8mkzMoV — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) January 30, 2021

