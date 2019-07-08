Power restored to traffic lights at I-90 and Argonne Rd. interchange

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Power has been restored to the traffic lights near the Argonne Road interchange near I-90.

The lights were completely out for a good portion of the Monday morning commute.

According to a tweet from Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, troopers responded to scene to help traffic move through the area.

Drivers heading through the area should expect light traffic.

