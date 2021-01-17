Power outages should be fixed by Monday at the latest, says Avista

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are working around the clock to get your lights back on, and power outages are expected to be fixed by Monday at the latest.

Sunday is the fifth day without light and heat for as many as 8,074 people in the Inland Northwest. Avista crews are currently working to get power back on in Spokane County, Kootenai County and Shoshone County.

The power company says crews are navigating dense forests, snow, fallen trees, debris and power lines in areas still left in the dark. In Spokane County, they are having trouble getting into backyards without their vehicles to do repairs.

Avista previously estimated that power restoration would be complete by Sunday, but in light of these challenges they have pushed that back to Monday.

According to the power company, they have 60 line crews, 36 contract crews, 19 vegetation management crews and 20 mutual aid crews working to restore power.

“As we enter day five of our all-hands-on-deck restoration effort in the wake of Wednesday’s windstorm, I want to acknowledge the tremendous support we’ve received from our communities,” said Avista president and CEO, Dennis Vermillion. “We are grateful for your patience, encouragement and outreach. We plan and prepare for events such as this, but each storm is unique and you can never fully predict the extent of the damage that will occur. Restoring service to those customers who are still without power is our priority. We’re proud of our Avista, contract and mutual aid crews as well as the support staff that has worked steadily since Wednesday.”

