Power outages, downed trees prompt Medical Lake School District to cancel Thursday classes

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A deadly windstorm has left thousands in the dark Wednesday night, prompting the Medical Lake School District to cancel classes (including remote learning) on Thursday.

The district announced its decision to cancel classes, citing power outages that would inconvenience a large majority of its students as they try to learn remotely, adding downed trees are making it difficult for others to leave their homes.

With that in mind, the district announced it will provide one more day for crews to finish clearing roads and for power to be restored.

To report a school closure in your area, CLICK HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.