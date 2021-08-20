Power outage planned in Ford Tuesday as crews work to repair wildfire damage

by Olivia Roberts

FORD, Wash. — About 377 Avista customers in Ford and the surrounding areas will experience a planned power outage on Tuesday as crews work to repair power poles damaged by the Corkscrew Fire.

The planned outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. Tuesday. No road closures are expected during the outage.

As of Friday morning, the Corkscrew Fire had burned more than 23 square miles and destroyed at least 18 homes.

“We understand that being without power creates hardships and we appreciate our customers patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Avista said.

