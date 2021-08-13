Power outage planned for part of Spokane Valley for osprey nest removal

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– If you live in the Spokane Valley, be prepared for a planned power outage on Monday.

The outage will be in place so the Bonneville Power Administration can safely remove an osprey nest from the top of a high voltage power pole.

Vera Water and Power says the outage will take place at about 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Around 12,500 customers will be affected.

The power company asks people to prepare for the outage ahead of time. They also ask them to turn off their sprinklers and irrigation systems Monday night to minimize the electrical load needed for the water pumps when the power is restored.

They also said the nest has already caused some damage to electrical equipment. It has recently caused two short outages to the Vera Water and Power system. If the nest doesn’t come down, it could cause a fire that burns down the power structure and cause a multiple-day outage.

You can find more information on the Vera Water and Power website.

