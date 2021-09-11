Power outage leaves more than 700 in Medical Lake in the dark

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Hundreds of people in Medical Lake are without power Friday.

Avista showed an outage on its map impacting more than 720 customers. The estimated restoration time is set for 9 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

