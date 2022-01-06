Power outage halts operations at Mt. Spokane

MT SPOKANE — Operations were halted at Mt. Spokane Thursday morning because of a power outage.

A significant storm has brought heavy snow to the Inland Northwest, causing disruptions to utilities, harsh road conditions and school closures.

In a Facebook post, mountain operators said they are working quickly with service providers to identify the issue and determine a timeline for when it will be fixed. The mountain will not be able to open operations until the issue is resolved.

There is some good news, though: the mountain is getting plenty of snow! Mt. Spokane received four inches of snow since Wednesday, with even more on the way for Thursday.

