Power outage affecting 1,600 Avista customers in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — More than 1,600 Avista customers are without power in Medical Lake.

The outage was reported at 8:10 a.m. and is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

According to Avista’s outage map, the cause of the outage is under investigation. 4 News Now’s Ernie Vela said he could hear a transformer blow in the area.

Crews are on their way to the area to assess the problem.

