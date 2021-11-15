Power out? Here’s how to report an outage

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — High winds are starting to move into the region and local power companies want you to be safe as outages and damage are likely.

High winds could bring down power lines or trees, so if you can stay home, you are encouraged to do so. If you must be on the roads, have two hands on the wheel at all times.

Avista, Inland Power and the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management are all on standby to assist with any problems that may arise.

We are bracing for a high wind event this evening! Stay safe & prepare for possible power outages. We'll keep you up to date with the latest as the evening unfolds. @kxly4news https://t.co/5jUtowCNxB — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) November 15, 2021

“At this point, we are hoping for the best, but we’re expecting the worst. We figure that’s the best way to be prepared,” said Andy Barth, Community Relations Officer for Inland Power.

Crews are ready to be dispatched across the region should there be outages or damage. However, with strong winds expected through the evening, estimated restoration times will not be available until the storm has passed.

Crews will not be able to start those repairs until winds die down and it is safe for linemen to work.

If you end up without power, you can check social media pages and your service provider’s website for updates. You are also encouraged to report any possible outages.

Avista Utilities:

Outage map

Call 800-227-9187 to report an outage

Inland Power:

Outage map

Call 866-668-8243

Kootenai Electric:

Outage map

Call 877-744-1055

Northern Lights Electric:

Outage map

Call 866-665-4837

Vera Water & Power:

Call 888-774-8272

