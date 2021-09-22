Poul Mailand

Poul Mailand, 81, of Osburn, ID, passed away on September 11, 2021 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Poul was born on February 13, 1940 in Copenhagen, Denmark, a son of the late Poul Gerhard Mailand and Ingrid Nielsen Mailand.

The family immigrated from Denmark to the United States when Poul was 12 years old. Poul joined the US Navy in 1957 and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francsisco, CA. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Afterwards, he became a truck driver and was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 174.

Poul was an amazing gardener, and enjoyed walks with his dog, Silver, who recently passed away.

In addition to his parents, Poul is preceded in death by a brother, John Mailand – Hansen.

Survivors include two daughters, Celia Mailand of Saco, ME, and Danielle Mailand of Tacoma, WA; and his brother, Finn Westerboe of Denmark.

In keeping with Poul’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

