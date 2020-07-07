Pothole Fire in Okanogan County grows to 500 acres

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A wildfire in Okanogan County ignited Tuesday morning and has already burned 500 acres.

Authorities are referring to the fire as the “Pothole Fire.’

Crews from the Colville Agency, Department of Natural Resources and local fire teams are responding.

This is a developing story.

