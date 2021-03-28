Potentially damaging winds heading into Sunday with gusts up to 60 mph. – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a windy day across the Inland Northwest on Sunday. We are forecasting southwest wind between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We are anticipating significant impacts in the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Pullman areas with potential for power outages and tree damage. Moses Lake and Ritzville will likely have blowing dust, making for poor visibility out on the road. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for the East Slopes Northern Cascades.

We’ll reach 57 degrees in the Spokane area, however, you’ll probably want to stay inside. Winds are expected to kick up in the early afternoon, peaking between 4 p.m. -5 p.m.

Make sure to download the 4 News Now Weather App for all of the latest conditions. We’ll be working to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date coverage as this storm rolls through.