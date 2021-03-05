Potential Record Heat Today with Showers and Cooler Weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

A few clouds and warmer today with possible record high in our region

Fri Plan

Your 4 Things

Fri 4 Things Am

Well above average all around our region

Fri Highs

The next system will arrive Tonight. Ahead of it is very warm air with clouds and showers to follow. Saturday morning and through out Sunday a chance of showers with seasonable and dry for next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day

