Potential Record Heat Today with Showers and Cooler Weekend – Mark
A few clouds and warmer today with possible record high in our region
Your 4 Things
Well above average all around our region
The next system will arrive Tonight. Ahead of it is very warm air with clouds and showers to follow. Saturday morning and through out Sunday a chance of showers with seasonable and dry for next week.
