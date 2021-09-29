Potato shed catches fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake firefighters have gotten a large potato shed under control.
The shed is in the area of Wheeler Road and Road O NE. Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the area when the fire first started.
Moses Lake Fire said crews will be on scene for a while for overhaul operations.
In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.
