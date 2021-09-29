Potato shed catches fire in Moses Lake

by Erin Robinson

Credit: iFiber News

Credit: iFiber News

Credit: iFiber News





MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake firefighters have gotten a large potato shed under control.

The shed is in the area of Wheeler Road and Road O NE. Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the area when the fire first started.

Moses Lake Firefighters have been called to a fully involved commercial structure at Wheeler Rd and Rd O NE. This is an active fire scene, please avoid the area if possible. — Moses Lake Firefighters L1258 (@MosesLakeFFs) September 29, 2021

Moses Lake Fire said crews will be on scene for a while for overhaul operations.

In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.