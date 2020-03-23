Postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics now being considered, IOC to make decision in four weeks

A man wearing a mask passes the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on March 19, 2020. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) IOC announces 4-week deadline on decision to postpone 2020 Tokyo games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland. — With every professional sports league in the USA postponed, and college seasons cancelled completely, the spotlight is now on the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For months, Olympic athletes and governing bodies of several different countries have put pressure on the International Olympic Committee to make a decision of either postponement or cancellation of this year’s summer games. So far, they have completely dismissed that idea, but that changed on Sunday. IOC President Thomas Bach wrote a letter to athletes, where he clarified the committee will take no longer than four weeks to make a decision regarding postponing the games that are set to start on July 24th.

To be clear, they are not considering cancellation.

Bach detailed the biggest factors in why a decision to postpone right now would be ‘premature.’

“A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore,” Bach wrote. “The situations with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted. These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”

In the history of the Olympic Games, only three times have warranted cancellation, during World Wars I and II.

They were affected by boycotts in 1976, 1980 and 1984, but they were still played.

Norway has made it clear they don’t want their athletes to compete in Tokyo this summer until the global health crisis is solved.

USA swimming and track, two of the three major summer sports, have both made their desire for postponment public. The Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, Colo., was shut down today through at least the end of April.

