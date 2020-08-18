Postmaster General suspends changes to USPS until after 2020 election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he is suspending any changes to United States Postal Service until after the 2020 election.

DeJoy said that ‘longstanding operational initiatives’ have been in effect since before his appointment to Postmaster General, but to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” he is suspending those changes.

For voters, this means that Post Office retail hours will not change, and collection boxes and mail-sorting facilities will remain where they are.

This comes as House Democrats and the Trump administration clash over the USPS, with President Donald Trump admitting to trying to undermine the Postal Service over concerns of voter fraud, while Democratic leaders claim he is trying rig the election by handicapping mail-in voting.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” said DeJoy. “The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.”

