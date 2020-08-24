Postal workers to rally outside of Spokane USPS office Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Postal workers and supporters are planning to rally outside of the downtown Spokane USPS office on Tuesday.

The rally comes amid nationwide operational changes, including the removal of mail sorting machines and blue Post Office boxes.

Local members of the American Postal Workers Union say they are rallying to stop harmful cuts and mail delays, and demand emergency funding.

On Saturday, the House approved legislation allocating $25 billion to the USPS. The bill passed 257-150, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it. Two dozen Republicans crossed party lines and voted in favor of the bill.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted “no” on the bill and local postal workers want to know why.

“On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the House of Representatives voted on HR 8015 ‘Delivering for America Act’ and 5th Congressional Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers [sic] voted against the legislation even though her district is in rural Eastern Washington and would be the very first to see cut backs to service and closure of post offices if the Postal Service’s financial situation worsens,” a release from Union Local 338 said. “While the legislation passed the House of Representatives, the continued lack of support by Cathy McMorris Rogers [sic] is a grave concern to her constituents. The Postal Service enjoys a 91% approval rating with the American people but it appears that McMorris Rogers [sic] is a part of the 8% that disapproves.”

Union members said they will pass out cards so attendees can fill out and mail them to the congresswoman demanding answers for her vote against the bill.

4 News Now has also reached out the Rep. McMorris Rodger’s team for a statement.

The legislation now moves on to the Senate.

