Post Falls woman survives attempted murder, boyfriend kills self

POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is awake and talking after being shot in an attempted murder-suicide by her boyfriend.

Post Falls Police said the man shot her before taking his own life Tuesday afternoon. She was found by police with a gunshot wound to her head, but was awake and talking to responding officers.

#BREAKING: Post Falls Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 16th and Spokane. Police say a man shot a woman in the head before shooting himself. The woman is alive at Kootenai Health, but the man is dead at the scene. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/NeZCF6BXBA — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) February 1, 2022

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at a home near West 16th Avenue and North Spokane Street.

Police have not identified the people involved but said the woman who was shot was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.

Victims of domestic violence can receive help and support from the following resources:

If you are looking for help with domestic violence or know someone who might be, here is a list of local resources.

