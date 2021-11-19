Post Falls Walmart closing Friday afternoon for cleaning

by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Walmart will temporarily close Friday afternoon for a thorough cleaning.

The location (6405 W Pointe Parkway) will be closed again Saturday and will reopen Sunday at 6 a.m.

The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize the building. Associates will spend Saturday restocking and prepping the store.

In a statement, Walmart said the cleaning is a part of their effort to help health officials amid the pandemic.

Walmart has required all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and also offers doses to those looking to initiate vaccination.

