Post Falls Walmart closing Friday afternoon for cleaning
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Walmart will temporarily close Friday afternoon for a thorough cleaning.
The location (6405 W Pointe Parkway) will be closed again Saturday and will reopen Sunday at 6 a.m.
The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize the building. Associates will spend Saturday restocking and prepping the store.
In a statement, Walmart said the cleaning is a part of their effort to help health officials amid the pandemic.
Walmart has required all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and also offers doses to those looking to initiate vaccination.
