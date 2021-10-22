Post Falls Superintendent addresses misinformation circulating social media

by Vanessa Perez

Vanessa Perez. Copyright 4 News Now

POST FALLS, Idaho — The problem with misinformation has come to the forefront in Post Falls schools in recent weeks, and now the superintendent is addressing the issue.

Superintendent Dena Naccarato sent a letter to families clearing up false information that’s been circulating social media regarding masks, vaccine mandates, and critical race theory.

Kids come to school to learn and get some fun in on the playground, but Naccarato says their parents may not be getting the best education about what’s going on in the classroom.

“I think there’s some community members who may not have the correct information because they don’t have students attending our schools– our parents are aware that we don’t have a mask mandate,” she said.

Nor is there a vaccine mandate. Naccarato says some people think critical race theory is being taught in the classroom.

School board candidate David Reilly has been vocal about his stance on critical race theory and other curriculum he says is being taught.

“As Idahoans we now face the same concerns as people who raise their kids in places like L.A., or New York, something isn’t right what are they teaching our kids,” Reilly said.

I’m here in Post Falls and just spoke with Superintendent Naccarato about this letter she sent out to families. She told me CRT will never be taught in PFSD. pic.twitter.com/1uSkuHpBSO — Vanessa Perez (@VanessaKXLY4) October 21, 2021

However, Naccarato says the first time the district heard the term was in March this year.

“I think we can both agree it’s difficult to teach something if you don’t understand it or even know what it is, and so we literally had to Google the terminology, and since then its become kind of a battle cry and we found ourselves constantly saying we’re not teaching critical race theory– so we’re not teaching critical race theory,” she said.

Naccarato says critical race theory will never be taught at the schools.

She believes it’s part of national rhetoric. As a result, she says public education faces the consequence.

“We feel kind of under attack, and we’re doing amazing things in the post falls school district,” she said. “We love our kids, and our teachers are working really hard, and our principals are working very hard, and I think our parents know that, and so we want to focus on what we’ve always focused on, which is what’s best for kids.”

The district does teach something called social and emotional learning. Naccarato believes some may be confusing it with critical race theory. However, it’s all about teaching children how to get along in society.

“I think some people are mistaking that with critical race theory when its really all about how to teach our children how to get along in society,” she said.

RELATED: Misinformation leads to animosity toward Idaho health care workers

RELATED: Post Falls school board candidate draws controversy over tweets

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.