Post Falls students to return to full-time, in-person learning in early April

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — Students in the Post Falls Schools District will return to full-time, in-person learning on April 5.

The school board discussed the reopening plan at their most recent meeting and decided to bring students back after spring break for a handful of reasons.

First, all staff who were interested in receiving the vaccine will have had both doses by that time and enough time will have passed for those vaccines to take maximum effect. This start date also allows schools and families to have time to plan for a full-time return to school.

The district also discussed having time to see if recent variants of COVID require them to change their current mitigation efforts.

The district currently has students in class four days a week. School leaders intend to finish the school year with full-time, in-person learning barring any unforeseen circumstances.

