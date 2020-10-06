Post Falls students to return to classrooms as school district moves from ‘orange’ to ‘yellow’ category

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — The school board voted Monday to upgrade the Post Falls School District from ‘orange’ to ‘yellow’ category, meaning that students will be returning to class five days a week starting October 12.

‘Yellow’ means that students will be wearing face masks, socially distancing when possible and disinfecting surfaces often. However, the school district says that social distancing is “not possible in most of our classrooms,” so the face mask mandate will be enforced.

Teachers will also be giving students mask breaks throughout the day.

