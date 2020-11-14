Post Falls students set to return to the classroom four days a week

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls School District is set to bring students back to the classroom four days a week, it announced Friday.

The decision comes despite Gov. Little’s announcement that Idaho will roll back into a “modified” stage 2 as COVID-19 cases surge within the state.

“Also, during his address he stressed the importance of students continuing to attend school as much as possible,” it reads on the Post Falls School District’s website.

Starting this week, students will attend classes in person Monday through Thursday, and will continue to learn from home on Friday’s.

The PFSD is currently operating in the orange, or moderate, risk category. The district brought its students back for in-person instruction on October 5, but moved to a hybrid learning model with students learning remotely on Wednesday’s, citing an uptick in virus cases at schools.

At the time, Superintendent Dena Naccarato said 170 students were in quarantine that week because they either were in close contact with COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus.

In Coeur d’Alene, two schools have temporarily reversed course due to staff shortages from the virus, and the school district announced middle schoolers will only learn in person two days a week until further notice.

