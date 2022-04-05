Post Falls Senior leading by example, not her words

by Alex Crescenti

POST FALLS, Idaho. — Midway through their season, the Post Falls High School Softball team is one of the best in Northern Idaho (4-1), and their goals go far beyond just winning a league championship. In order to win a championship this season, they will have to rely on Senior Catcher Allyssa Krause, who has already committed to play for Big Bend Community College.

“My dad actually played baseball and it kind of runs in our family a little bit, like my uncle also played. So it just ran in the family,” said Krause

When you come from a family of ball players it can be a lot to live up to at times, but for Krause it’s a benefit to her game.

“Like he knows me in and out too, not only as a player, but as a person too. So having him there it’s like you know you can ask him anything and he’ll definitely have an answer ready for me,”

After playing softball her whole life Alyssa is now the team captain, but she leads by example, not her words.

“She’s kind of the quiet leader, she doesn’t say a whole lot which is something we’ve had to work on with her being our catcher. We kind of need her to talk a little more, be loud,” said longtime Assistant Coach Danny Dement.

“You’re with these people for two hours of your day the whole entire day, five days a week or even more and those are friendships you’re going to have the rest of your life,” added Krause.

After finishing 4th at state last year, the goals for the Trojans and Alyssa are high once again. The culture at Post Falls just might be the place to win it all

“The environment here, like this is a really good team environment I would say. Especially the past few years, so moving away from this, it’s just like being in such a positive environment,” said Krause.

If you know of a potential Shining Star, send us your nominations to sports@kxly.com, they must be a senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.